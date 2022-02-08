Let’s Jump Into The Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.5 million Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $28.63 changed hands at -$0.14 or -0.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.77B. LMND’s last price was a discount, traded about -499.23% off its 52-week high of $171.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.83, which suggests the last value was 9.78% up since then. When we look at Lemonade Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

Analysts gave the Lemonade Inc. (LMND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended LMND as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Lemonade Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.13.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Instantly LMND was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 34.50 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -0.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.01%, with the 5-day performance at -10.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) is -18.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LMND’s forecast low is $25.00 with $95.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -231.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lemonade Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -66.46% over the past 6 months, a -7.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lemonade Inc. will fall -88.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -27.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $39.64 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Lemonade Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $43.44 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.5 million and $23.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 93.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 84.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Lemonade Inc. earnings to decrease by -47.00%.

LMND Dividends

Lemonade Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.33% of Lemonade Inc. shares while 38.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.74%. There are 38.49% institutions holding the Lemonade Inc. stock share, with Softbank Group Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 19.44% of the shares, roughly 11.98 million LMND shares worth $803.01 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.16% or 5.03 million shares worth $337.04 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.98 million shares estimated at $149.74 million under it, the former controlled 3.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.70% of the shares, roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $70.2 million.