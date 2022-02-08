Lannett Company Inc. (LCI): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 1.63 million Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $0.90 changed hands at -$0.07 or -6.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $57.22M. LCI’s last price was a discount, traded about -708.89% off its 52-week high of $7.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 0.0% down since then. When we look at Lannett Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 512.12K.

Analysts gave the Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended LCI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lannett Company Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) trade information

Instantly LCI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -41.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5900 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -6.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.28%, with the 5-day performance at -41.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) is -44.28% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LCI’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -233.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -233.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lannett Company Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -80.21% over the past 6 months, a -1,833.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lannett Company Inc. will fall -412.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1,100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $90.21 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Lannett Company Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $94.48 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -57.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Lannett Company Inc. earnings to decrease by -967.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

LCI Dividends

Lannett Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 07.

Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.94% of Lannett Company Inc. shares while 64.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.23%. There are 64.63% institutions holding the Lannett Company Inc. stock share, with Telemus Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 17.91% of the shares, roughly 7.76 million LCI shares worth $23.27 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.63% or 2.87 million shares worth $8.61 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Value Fund. With 0.89 million shares estimated at $2.67 million under it, the former controlled 2.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Value Fund held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $1.8 million.