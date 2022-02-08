Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.13 million Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.89 changing hands around $0.42 or 9.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $37.32M. PIK’s current price is a discount, trading about -114.52% off its 52-week high of $10.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.14, which suggests the last value was 15.34% up since then. When we look at Kidpik Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information

Instantly PIK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -20.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.66 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 9.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.71%, with the 5-day performance at -20.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) is -32.58% down.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.04 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Kidpik Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $5.24 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Kidpik Corp. earnings to increase by 9.00%.

PIK Dividends

Kidpik Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 102.84% of Kidpik Corp. shares while 7.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at -279.98%. There are 7.94% institutions holding the Kidpik Corp. stock share, with Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.59% of the shares, roughly 45000.0 PIK shares worth $0.28 million.