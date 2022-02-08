Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 2.16 million Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.20 changed hands at -$0.21 or -8.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $210.87M. KPLT’s last price was a discount, traded about -786.36% off its 52-week high of $19.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.06, which suggests the last value was 6.36% up since then. When we look at Katapult Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.56 million.
Analysts gave the Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended KPLT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Katapult Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.
Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) trade information
Instantly KPLT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.70 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -8.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.72%, with the 5-day performance at -14.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) is -23.61% down.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KPLT’s forecast low is $6.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -218.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -172.73% for it to hit the projected low.
Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $72.59 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Katapult Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $75.95 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.00%.
The 2022 estimates are for Katapult Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -928.40%.
KPLT Dividends
Katapult Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.
Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.09% of Katapult Holdings Inc. shares while 33.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.55%. There are 33.91% institutions holding the Katapult Holdings Inc. stock share, with Tiger Global Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.13% of the shares, roughly 5.0 million KPLT shares worth $27.15 million.
Iridian Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.70% or 2.63 million shares worth $14.27 million as of Sep 29, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.55 million shares estimated at $8.4 million under it, the former controlled 1.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.75% of the shares, roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $3.96 million.