JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 9.75 million JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $157.51 changing hands around $4.44 or 2.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $440.92B. JPM’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.81% off its 52-week high of $172.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $138.18, which suggests the last value was 12.27% up since then. When we look at JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 13.61 million.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) trade information
Instantly JPM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 158.44 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 2.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.33%, with the 5-day performance at 3.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is -7.52% down.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the JPMorgan Chase & Co. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.71% over the past 6 months, a -27.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JPMorgan Chase & Co. will fall -21.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -34.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.50% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.8 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $30.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30.16 billion and $30.52 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.10%. The 2022 estimates are for JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings to decrease by -17.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.30% per year.
JPM Dividends
JPMorgan Chase & Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 12 and April 18. The 2.61% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.61% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.92% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares while 71.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.51%. There are 71.85% institutions holding the JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.82% of the shares, roughly 260.59 million JPM shares worth $42.66 billion.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.51% or 192.29 million shares worth $31.48 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 84.45 million shares estimated at $13.82 billion under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.12% of the shares, roughly 62.75 million shares worth around $10.27 billion.