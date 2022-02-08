Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Stock Forecast For 2022: Bullish Signs Point To $16.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 6.57 million Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.84 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.21B. JOBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -342.71% off its 52-week high of $17.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.61, which suggests the last value was 5.99% up since then. When we look at Joby Aviation Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.47 million.

Analysts gave the Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended JOBY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Joby Aviation Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Instantly JOBY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.27 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 0.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.40%, with the 5-day performance at -7.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is -39.53% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JOBY’s forecast low is $6.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -316.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -56.25% for it to hit the projected low.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.48% of Joby Aviation Inc. shares while 25.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.75%. There are 25.13% institutions holding the Joby Aviation Inc. stock share, with Intel Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.62% of the shares, roughly 46.04 million JOBY shares worth $463.17 million.

Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.66% or 10.0 million shares worth $100.6 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 3.48 million shares estimated at $34.99 million under it, the former controlled 0.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 0.41% of the shares, roughly 2.49 million shares worth around $21.6 million.