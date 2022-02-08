Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the latest trading session, 8.07 million Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.73 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $44.39B. ITUB’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.86% off its 52-week high of $5.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.47, which suggests the last value was 26.64% up since then. When we look at Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 42.80 million.

Analysts gave the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended ITUB as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

Instantly ITUB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.78 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -0.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.02%, with the 5-day performance at 0.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is 23.72% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.48, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.69% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ITUB’s forecast low is $4.50 with $7.20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.31% over the past 6 months, a 22.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.95 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $5.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.84 billion and $5.29 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -13.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. earnings to decrease by -30.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.50% per year.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March. The 2.94% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.14. It is important to note, however, that the 2.94% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares while 21.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.68%. There are 21.68% institutions holding the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock share, with Harding Loevner LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.68% of the shares, roughly 129.8 million ITUB shares worth $684.04 million.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.39% or 115.95 million shares worth $611.07 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd. With 53.42 million shares estimated at $217.41 million under it, the former controlled 1.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 23.77 million shares worth around $96.73 million.