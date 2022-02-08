Is Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 1.23 million Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.83 changing hands around $0.1 or 2.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $895.68M. NNDM’s current price is a discount, trading about -363.97% off its 52-week high of $17.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.00, which suggests the last value was 21.67% up since then. When we look at Nano Dimension Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.72 million.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Instantly NNDM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.92 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 2.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.84%, with the 5-day performance at 1.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is -1.84% down.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.10% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 50.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Nano Dimension Ltd. earnings to increase by 52.50%.

NNDM Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.88% of Nano Dimension Ltd. shares while 21.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.00%. There are 21.81% institutions holding the Nano Dimension Ltd. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.99% of the shares, roughly 19.88 million NNDM shares worth $75.53 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.99% or 4.95 million shares worth $27.92 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. With 9.37 million shares estimated at $44.86 million under it, the former controlled 3.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF held about 3.38% of the shares, roughly 8.4 million shares worth around $40.24 million.