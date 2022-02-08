Is Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.55 changed hands at -$0.18 or -3.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $162.89M. CRTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -2097.84% off its 52-week high of $121.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.31, which suggests the last value was 4.32% up since then. When we look at Cortexyme Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) trade information

Instantly CRTX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.28 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -3.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.02%, with the 5-day performance at -8.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) is -53.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.44 days.

Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cortexyme Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -94.39% over the past 6 months, a -1.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cortexyme Inc. will rise 1.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 34.60% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Cortexyme Inc. earnings to decrease by -35.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.30% per year.

CRTX Dividends

Cortexyme Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 29.

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.98% of Cortexyme Inc. shares while 59.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.08%. There are 59.03% institutions holding the Cortexyme Inc. stock share, with EPIQ Capital Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 13.23% of the shares, roughly 3.95 million CRTX shares worth $362.39 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.67% or 3.49 million shares worth $319.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. With 2.49 million shares estimated at $228.67 million under it, the former controlled 8.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 7.45% of the shares, roughly 2.23 million shares worth around $204.16 million.