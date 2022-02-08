Is Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE: CLR) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 0.62 million Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $55.16 changed hands at -$1.95 or -3.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.15B. CLR’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.45% off its 52-week high of $59.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.35, which suggests the last value was 61.29% up since then. When we look at Continental Resources Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Analysts gave the Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 17 recommended CLR as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Continental Resources Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.7.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) trade information

Instantly CLR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 59.82 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -3.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.59%, with the 5-day performance at 9.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) is 13.79% up.

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Continental Resources Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 63.87% over the past 6 months, a 494.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Continental Resources Inc. will rise 839.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 126.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 113.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.71 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Continental Resources Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $837.64 million and $1.22 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 103.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 50.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Continental Resources Inc. earnings to decrease by -179.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.20% per year.

CLR Dividends

Continental Resources Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 14. The 1.40% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 1.40% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 83.12% of Continental Resources Inc. shares while 13.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.70%. There are 13.63% institutions holding the Continental Resources Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.89% of the shares, roughly 6.91 million CLR shares worth $318.68 million.

Smead Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.52% or 5.55 million shares worth $256.15 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.29 million shares estimated at $234.61 million under it, the former controlled 1.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 2.08 million shares worth around $95.92 million.