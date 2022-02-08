Is Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.67 million Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.80 changing hands around $0.26 or 3.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $677.94M. CPRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.47% off its 52-week high of $7.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.27, which suggests the last value was 51.91% up since then. When we look at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) trade information

Instantly CPRX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.05 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 3.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.40%, with the 5-day performance at 13.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) is -0.91% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.85% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CPRX’s forecast low is $8.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -76.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.54% over the past 6 months, a -45.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.85 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $38.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $31.02 million and $30.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 134.70%.

CPRX Dividends

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 16.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.52% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 64.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.74%. There are 64.49% institutions holding the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.70% of the shares, roughly 10.0 million CPRX shares worth $53.0 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.72% or 7.96 million shares worth $42.2 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.48 million shares estimated at $24.39 million under it, the former controlled 3.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.77% of the shares, roughly 2.86 million shares worth around $15.14 million.