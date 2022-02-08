Is Allot Ltd.’s (NASDAQ: ALLT) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the latest trading session, 0.63 million Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.35 changing hands around $0.8 or 9.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $304.89M. ALLT’s current price is a discount, trading about -125.03% off its 52-week high of $21.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.43, which suggests the last value was 9.84% up since then. When we look at Allot Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 264.94K.

Analysts gave the Allot Ltd. (ALLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ALLT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Allot Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) trade information

Instantly ALLT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.75 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 9.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.03%, with the 5-day performance at -10.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) is -30.03% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.13% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ALLT’s forecast low is $14.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -145.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -49.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Allot Ltd. (ALLT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Allot Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.30% over the past 6 months, a -80.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.80%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40.65 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Allot Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $31.49 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Allot Ltd. earnings to decrease by -5.60%.

ALLT Dividends

Allot Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11.

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.15% of Allot Ltd. shares while 76.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.79%. There are 76.12% institutions holding the Allot Ltd. stock share, with Lynrock Lake LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 20.45% of the shares, roughly 7.24 million ALLT shares worth $107.54 million.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.38% or 2.26 million shares worth $33.55 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd. With 1.27 million shares estimated at $18.81 million under it, the former controlled 3.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd held about 1.41% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $8.31 million.