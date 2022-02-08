ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.2 million ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.31. With the company’s per share price at $0.49 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.29M. IO’s last price was a discount, traded about -991.84% off its 52-week high of $5.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 22.45% up since then. When we look at ION Geophysical Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) trade information

Instantly IO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7499 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -2.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.55%, with the 5-day performance at 6.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) is -45.72% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IO’s forecast low is $3.70 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1124.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -655.1% for it to hit the projected low.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ION Geophysical Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -65.14% over the past 6 months, a 24.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 33.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ION Geophysical Corporation will rise 84.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 67.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $33.06 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that ION Geophysical Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $32.36 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $27.3 million and $21.51 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 50.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.60%. The 2022 estimates are for ION Geophysical Corporation earnings to increase by 23.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.00% per year.

IO Dividends

ION Geophysical Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 14.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.13% of ION Geophysical Corporation shares while 18.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.15%. There are 18.16% institutions holding the ION Geophysical Corporation stock share, with Gates Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.97% of the shares, roughly 2.95 million IO shares worth $3.93 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.99% or 0.89 million shares worth $1.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.62 million shares estimated at $0.82 million under it, the former controlled 2.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.80% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $0.32 million.