Investors Could Make -346.43% On Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX: SYN) Stock

In the last trading session, 6.63 million Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.70. With the company’s per share price at $0.28 changed hands at $0.04 or 19.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.57M. SYN’s last price was a discount, traded about -335.71% off its 52-week high of $1.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 21.43% up since then. When we look at Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Analysts gave the Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SYN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN) trade information

Instantly SYN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2900 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 19.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.52%, with the 5-day performance at 10.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN) is 3.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SYN’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -346.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -257.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Synthetic Biologics Inc. will rise 78.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 84.60% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Synthetic Biologics Inc. earnings to increase by 32.50%.

SYN Dividends

Synthetic Biologics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.77% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares while 6.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.79%. There are 6.67% institutions holding the Synthetic Biologics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.53% of the shares, roughly 2.01 million SYN shares worth $0.93 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.42% or 1.88 million shares worth $0.86 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.95 million shares estimated at $0.9 million under it, the former controlled 1.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $0.24 million.