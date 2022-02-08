Investor Confidence Inclines As Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) Shares Gain $0.01

In the latest trading session, 0.71 million Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.97 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $54.55M. SUNW’s current price is a discount, trading about -1042.13% off its 52-week high of $22.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.89, which suggests the last value was 4.06% up since then. When we look at Sunworks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Analysts gave the Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SUNW as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sunworks Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) trade information

Instantly SUNW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.3785 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 0.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.16%, with the 5-day performance at -14.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is -30.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.38% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SUNW’s forecast low is $6.65 with $6.65 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -237.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -237.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sunworks Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -77.55% over the past 6 months, a -10.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -7.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sunworks Inc. will fall -41.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -36.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 161.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Sunworks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $28.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.58 million and $6.17 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 243.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 365.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -39.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Sunworks Inc. earnings to increase by 50.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

SUNW Dividends

Sunworks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 24 and March 28.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.85% of Sunworks Inc. shares while 34.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.75%. There are 34.11% institutions holding the Sunworks Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 13.66% of the shares, roughly 3.97 million SUNW shares worth $24.39 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.17% or 1.21 million shares worth $7.44 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 2.41 million shares estimated at $14.62 million under it, the former controlled 8.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 4.93% of the shares, roughly 1.43 million shares worth around $8.7 million.