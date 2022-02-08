Investing In AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.64 changing hands around $0.49 or 9.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $64.12M. AERC’s current price is a discount, trading about -1980.67% off its 52-week high of $117.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.07, which suggests the last value was 27.84% up since then. When we look at AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.78 million.

Analysts gave the AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AERC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) trade information

Instantly AERC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.80 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 9.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.81%, with the 5-day performance at 4.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) is -43.59% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AERC’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -77.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -77.3% for it to hit the projected low.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $300k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2 million.

AERC Dividends

AeroClean Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.55% of AeroClean Technologies Inc. shares while 0.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.16%.