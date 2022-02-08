Home  »  Business   »  Investing In AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ...

Investing In AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.64 changing hands around $0.49 or 9.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $64.12M. AERC’s current price is a discount, trading about -1980.67% off its 52-week high of $117.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.07, which suggests the last value was 27.84% up since then. When we look at AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.78 million.

Analysts gave the AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AERC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) trade information

Instantly AERC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.80 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 9.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.81%, with the 5-day performance at 4.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) is -43.59% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AERC’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -77.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -77.3% for it to hit the projected low.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $300k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2 million.

AERC Dividends

AeroClean Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.55% of AeroClean Technologies Inc. shares while 0.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.16%.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
Related Videos
[youtube-feed num=6 showheader=false subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@20.122.162.90
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam