Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 5.83 million Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.72 changing hands around $0.07 or 2.83% at last look, the market valuation stands at $826.11M. IVR’s current price is a discount, trading about -69.12% off its 52-week high of $4.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.37, which suggests the last value was 12.87% up since then. When we look at Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.48 million.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) trade information

Instantly IVR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.75 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 2.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.68%, with the 5-day performance at -1.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) is -9.56% down.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.87% over the past 6 months, a 104.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -37.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $46.98 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $48.36 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $35.86 million and $40.01 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. earnings to decrease by -576.50%.

IVR Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 17. The 13.58% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 13.58% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares while 54.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.40%. There are 54.31% institutions holding the Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 16.75% of the shares, roughly 52.21 million IVR shares worth $164.46 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.68% or 30.18 million shares worth $95.06 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 19.72 million shares estimated at $59.17 million under it, the former controlled 6.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.59% of the shares, roughly 8.07 million shares worth around $25.41 million.