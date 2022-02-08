Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Lose -6.13%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.69 million Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.90 changed hands at -$0.32 or -6.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.15B. HYZN’s last price was a discount, traded about -307.14% off its 52-week high of $19.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.86, which suggests the last value was 21.22% up since then. When we look at Hyzon Motors Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.10 million.

Analysts gave the Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended HYZN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hyzon Motors Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Instantly HYZN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.54 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -6.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.50%, with the 5-day performance at -3.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) is -24.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HYZN’s forecast low is $8.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -328.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -63.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.56 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Hyzon Motors Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $34.28 million.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.78% of Hyzon Motors Inc. shares while 13.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.58%. There are 13.61% institutions holding the Hyzon Motors Inc. stock share, with Public Investment Fund the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.24% of the shares, roughly 8.03 million HYZN shares worth $55.75 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.08% or 2.68 million shares worth $18.6 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 1.16 million shares estimated at $8.02 million under it, the former controlled 0.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 0.25% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $3.23 million.