Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.45 million Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.94 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.07B. HIPO’s last price was a discount, traded about -675.77% off its 52-week high of $15.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.79, which suggests the last value was 7.73% up since then. When we look at Hippo Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.74 million.

Analysts gave the Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HIPO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hippo Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) trade information

Instantly HIPO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.2100 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted 0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.45%, with the 5-day performance at -7.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) is -24.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.95 days.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.09 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Hippo Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $30.17 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Hippo Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -70.30%.

HIPO Dividends

Hippo Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.44% of Hippo Holdings Inc. shares while 35.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.58%. There are 35.92% institutions holding the Hippo Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.91% of the shares, roughly 5.1 million HIPO shares worth $23.87 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.89% or 4.99 million shares worth $23.36 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 4.9 million shares estimated at $22.95 million under it, the former controlled 0.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 2.41 million shares worth around $11.26 million.