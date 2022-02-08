Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.67 changed hands at -$0.05 or -6.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $65.26M. GNLN’s last price was a discount, traded about -1202.99% off its 52-week high of $8.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.62, which suggests the last value was 7.46% up since then. When we look at Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Analysts gave the Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GNLN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) trade information

Instantly GNLN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8597 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -6.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.08%, with the 5-day performance at -11.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) is -27.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GNLN’s forecast low is $2.52 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -646.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -276.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Greenlane Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -76.01% over the past 6 months, a 76.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Greenlane Holdings Inc. will rise 87.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 77.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $59.1 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $61.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $36.27 million and $36.26 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 62.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 68.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Greenlane Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -294.60%.

GNLN Dividends

Greenlane Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.63% of Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares while 22.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.12%. There are 22.53% institutions holding the Greenlane Holdings Inc. stock share, with Anson Funds Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.73% of the shares, roughly 5.41 million GNLN shares worth $12.83 million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.15% or 2.54 million shares worth $6.01 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF. With 0.93 million shares estimated at $1.59 million under it, the former controlled 1.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF held about 1.02% of the shares, roughly 0.82 million shares worth around $2.08 million.