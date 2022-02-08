Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 8.74 million Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.34 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.70B. GRAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -221.16% off its 52-week high of $17.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.95, which suggests the last value was 7.3% up since then. When we look at Grab Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 16.98 million.

Analysts gave the Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GRAB as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Grab Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Instantly GRAB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.89 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 0.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.11%, with the 5-day performance at -5.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is -19.70% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GRAB’s forecast low is $7.90 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -143.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -47.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Grab Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 31.20%.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 13.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.71% of Grab Holdings Limited shares while 23.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.67%. There are 23.29% institutions holding the Grab Holdings Limited stock share, with Russell Investments Group, Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.03% of the shares, roughly 1.14 million GRAB shares worth $8.15 million.

BESSEMER GROUP, INCORPORATED holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 0.23 million shares worth $1.66 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 2.6 million shares estimated at $33.06 million under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares.