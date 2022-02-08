GoldMining Inc. (AMEX: GLDG) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.26 million GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.56 changed hands at $0.11 or 7.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $234.09M. GLDG’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.36% off its 52-week high of $1.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the last value was 36.54% up since then. When we look at GoldMining Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 758.14K.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) trade information

Instantly GLDG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5880 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 7.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.00%, with the 5-day performance at 0.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) is 6.85% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.52, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GLDG’s forecast low is $3.36 with $6.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -300.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -115.38% for it to hit the projected low.

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GoldMining Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 30.00% over the past 6 months, a 466.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.10%.

GLDG Dividends

GoldMining Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.86% of GoldMining Inc. shares while 9.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.14%. There are 9.55% institutions holding the GoldMining Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.51% of the shares, roughly 8.27 million GLDG shares worth $9.93 million.

Ruffer LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.67% or 2.5 million shares worth $2.93 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. With 7.75 million shares estimated at $10.0 million under it, the former controlled 5.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.15 million.