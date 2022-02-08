Home  »  Company   »  GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Stock: Performa...

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.73 million GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $54.81 changing hands around $0.32 or 0.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.46B. GFS’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.64% off its 52-week high of $73.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $43.59, which suggests the last value was 20.47% up since then. When we look at GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) trade information

Instantly GFS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 55.60 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 0.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.13%, with the 5-day performance at 10.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) is -11.41% down.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.81 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.85 billion.

The 2022 estimates are for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. earnings to increase by 1.70%.

GFS Dividends

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 08.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares while 95.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.01%. There are 95.01% institutions holding the GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock share, with Meridian Wealth Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.05% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million GFS shares worth $16.44 million.

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 0.15 million shares worth $9.77 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund. With 3.82 million shares estimated at $264.37 million under it, the former controlled 0.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund held about 0.30% of the shares, roughly 1.63 million shares worth around $112.84 million.

