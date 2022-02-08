Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 1.84 million Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $22.08 changed hands at $1.24 or 5.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.30B. FRSH’s last price was a discount, traded about -141.67% off its 52-week high of $53.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.52, which suggests the last value was 16.12% up since then. When we look at Freshworks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) trade information

Instantly FRSH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.35 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 5.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.92%, with the 5-day performance at 1.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.61 days.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100.04 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Freshworks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $106.24 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Freshworks Inc. earnings to decrease by -159.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

FRSH Dividends

Freshworks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.14% of Freshworks Inc. shares while 137.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 140.81%. There are 137.80% institutions holding the Freshworks Inc. stock share, with Steadview Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 17.59% of the shares, roughly 6.06 million FRSH shares worth $258.87 million.

AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.08% or 2.09 million shares worth $89.42 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and AB Discovery Growth Fund. With 4.06 million shares estimated at $143.06 million under it, the former controlled 11.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Discovery Growth Fund held about 4.32% of the shares, roughly 1.49 million shares worth around $52.45 million.