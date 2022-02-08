Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 1.6 million Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.97 changed hands at $0.5 or 3.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.76B. FLNC’s last price was a discount, traded about -146.71% off its 52-week high of $39.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.23, which suggests the last value was 4.63% up since then. When we look at Fluence Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Instantly FLNC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 19.98 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 3.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.09%, with the 5-day performance at -14.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) is -43.09% down.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fluence Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 81.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $204.94 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Fluence Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $233.95 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Fluence Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -237.40%.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 08.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.03% of Fluence Energy Inc. shares while 62.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.58%. There are 62.56% institutions holding the Fluence Energy Inc. stock share, with PGIM Jennison Utility Fd the top institutional holder. As of Oct 30, 2021, the company held 1.96% of the shares, roughly 1.06 million FLNC shares worth $37.84 million.

Mainstay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.48% or 0.8 million shares worth $28.46 million as of Oct 30, 2021.