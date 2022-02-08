Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.31. With the company’s per share price at $0.43 changed hands at $0.01 or 3.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $73.01M. EVFM’s last price was a discount, traded about -1186.05% off its 52-week high of $5.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 16.28% up since then. When we look at Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.38 million.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) trade information

Instantly EVFM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4694 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 3.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.25%, with the 5-day performance at -5.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) is 7.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.49 days.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Evofem Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.61% over the past 6 months, a 31.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Evofem Biosciences Inc. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 73.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,525.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.75 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $4.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $168k and $1.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,536.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 200.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Evofem Biosciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.50%.

EVFM Dividends

Evofem Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.20% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares while 22.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.85%. There are 22.58% institutions holding the Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.52% of the shares, roughly 7.01 million EVFM shares worth $5.18 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.90% or 4.5 million shares worth $3.33 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.33 million shares estimated at $3.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.51% of the shares, roughly 2.34 million shares worth around $1.73 million.