EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 3.04% Incline

In the last trading session, 1.45 million EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.14 changed hands at $0.24 or 3.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.09B. EVGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -167.69% off its 52-week high of $21.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.00, which suggests the last value was 14.0% up since then. When we look at EVgo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.81 million.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) trade information

Instantly EVGO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.87 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 3.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.11%, with the 5-day performance at -1.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) is -15.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.08 days.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.13 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that EVgo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $10.77 million.

EVGO Dividends

EVgo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.70% of EVgo Inc. shares while 45.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.29%. There are 45.51% institutions holding the EVgo Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.13% of the shares, roughly 3.52 million EVGO shares worth $28.72 million.

Pictet Asset Management SA holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.93% or 2.7 million shares worth $21.99 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.97 million shares estimated at $27.69 million under it, the former controlled 4.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $7.15 million.