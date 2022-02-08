Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.75 million Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.59 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $62.09M. EQOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1343.4% off its 52-week high of $22.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.46, which suggests the last value was 8.18% up since then. When we look at Eqonex Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 818.09K.

Analysts gave the Eqonex Limited (EQOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EQOS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Eqonex Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) trade information

Instantly EQOS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8700 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -1.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.97%, with the 5-day performance at -4.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) is -16.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.41, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EQOS’s forecast low is $18.41 with $18.41 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1057.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1057.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Eqonex Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -74.88% over the past 6 months, a 63.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5,626.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.18 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Eqonex Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2020 will be $17.18 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $300k and $300k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5,626.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5,626.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Eqonex Limited earnings to decrease by -225.10%.

EQOS Dividends

Eqonex Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.36% of Eqonex Limited shares while 12.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.47%. There are 12.97% institutions holding the Eqonex Limited stock share, with Toroso Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.83% of the shares, roughly 1.89 million EQOS shares worth $6.11 million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.10% or 0.82 million shares worth $2.66 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF. With 1.89 million shares estimated at $7.56 million under it, the former controlled 4.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.57 million.