Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) Disappoints Wall Street With -2.41% Stock Price Drop

In the last trading session, 4.43 million Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $56.35 changed hands at -$1.39 or -2.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.74B. BROS’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.45% off its 52-week high of $81.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.42, which suggests the last value was 42.47% up since then. When we look at Dutch Bros Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Analysts gave the Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BROS as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dutch Bros Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) trade information

Instantly BROS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 63.20 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -2.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.69%, with the 5-day performance at 8.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) is 20.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BROS’s forecast low is $53.00 with $85.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $125.97 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Dutch Bros Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $140.54 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Dutch Bros Inc. earnings to decrease by -79.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.20% per year.

BROS Dividends

Dutch Bros Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.52% of Dutch Bros Inc. shares while 51.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.67%. There are 51.24% institutions holding the Dutch Bros Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.56% of the shares, roughly 2.6 million BROS shares worth $112.78 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.42% or 1.52 million shares worth $65.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF and Janus Henderson Venture Fund. With 0.72 million shares estimated at $38.27 million under it, the former controlled 2.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Venture Fund held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $27.46 million.