DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 1.79 million DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $58.20 changed hands at $0.98 or 1.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.96B. DOCN’s last price was a discount, traded about -129.21% off its 52-week high of $133.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.35, which suggests the last value was 39.26% up since then. When we look at DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.76 million.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

Instantly DOCN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 60.75 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 1.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.55%, with the 5-day performance at 1.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) is -17.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.72 days.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $118.67 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $125.87 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -7.90%.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.70% of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares while 61.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.48%. There are 61.01% institutions holding the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stock share, with AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.39% of the shares, roughly 8.07 million DOCN shares worth $626.36 million.

First Trust Advisors Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.92% or 4.28 million shares worth $331.94 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 3.64 million shares estimated at $354.95 million under it, the former controlled 3.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 2.18% of the shares, roughly 2.37 million shares worth around $231.76 million.