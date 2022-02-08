Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Gain 1.66%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 3.6 million Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.32. With the company’s per share price at $44.80 changed hands at $0.73 or 1.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.01B. APPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -128.93% off its 52-week high of $102.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.55, which suggests the last value was 20.65% up since then. When we look at Digital Turbine Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.38 million.

Analysts gave the Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended APPS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Digital Turbine Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.43.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) trade information

Instantly APPS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 47.74 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 1.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.55%, with the 5-day performance at 1.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is -17.99% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $104.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APPS’s forecast low is $80.00 with $132.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -194.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -78.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Digital Turbine Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.52% over the past 6 months, a 113.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Digital Turbine Inc. will rise 104.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 56.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 285.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $353.27 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Digital Turbine Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $332.31 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 249.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Digital Turbine Inc. earnings to increase by 258.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 50.00% per year.

APPS Dividends

Digital Turbine Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 07.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.20% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares while 75.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.71%. There are 75.23% institutions holding the Digital Turbine Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.05% of the shares, roughly 9.71 million APPS shares worth $667.42 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.17% or 8.86 million shares worth $608.95 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 2.45 million shares estimated at $168.17 million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.44% of the shares, roughly 2.36 million shares worth around $203.18 million.