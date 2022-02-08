Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch DRMA Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.82 million Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.45 changed hands at -$0.77 or -34.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.08M. DRMA’s last price was a discount, traded about -379.31% off its 52-week high of $6.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.41, which suggests the last value was 2.76% up since then. When we look at Dermata Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 198.66K.

Analysts gave the Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DRMA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dermata Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.35.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) trade information

Instantly DRMA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -35.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.45 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -34.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.67%, with the 5-day performance at -35.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) is -3.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26280.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DRMA’s forecast low is $9.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -865.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -520.69% for it to hit the projected low.

DRMA Dividends

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.17% of Dermata Therapeutics Inc. shares while 2.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.03%. There are 2.71% institutions holding the Dermata Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with AIGH Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.10% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million DRMA shares worth $0.79 million.

Worth Venture Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.48% or 40075.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 15860.0 shares estimated at $74066.0 under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 10806.0 shares worth around $50464.0.