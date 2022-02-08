DATS Stock: More Upside For DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS)?

In the last trading session, 1.56 million DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.19 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.93M. DATS’s last price was a discount, traded about -744.75% off its 52-week high of $18.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.05, which suggests the last value was 6.39% up since then. When we look at DatChat Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.07 million.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) trade information

Instantly DATS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.50 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -1.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.72%, with the 5-day performance at -7.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) is -21.79% down.

DatChat Inc. (DATS) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for DatChat Inc. earnings to increase by 85.10%.

DATS Dividends

DatChat Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.53% of DatChat Inc. shares while 4.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.45%. There are 4.80% institutions holding the DatChat Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.29% of the shares, roughly 56258.0 DATS shares worth $0.77 million.

Verition Fund Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 32027.0 shares worth $0.44 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF. With 15813.0 shares estimated at $0.13 million under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 8272.0 shares worth around $0.11 million.