CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the latest trading session, 0.97 million CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $180.99 changing hands around $2.15 or 1.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $39.49B. CRWD’s current price is a discount, trading about -64.92% off its 52-week high of $298.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $150.02, which suggests the last value was 17.11% up since then. When we look at CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.41 million.

Analysts gave the CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CRWD as a Hold, 24 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) trade information

Instantly CRWD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 185.00 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 1.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.65%, with the 5-day performance at -1.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is -4.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.14% over the past 6 months, a 114.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. will rise 53.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 70.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 63.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $410.86 million. 22 analysts are of the opinion that CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $440.14 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $264.93 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 55.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 55.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 74.56% per year.

CRWD Dividends

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.43% of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares while 72.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.90%. There are 72.84% institutions holding the CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.67% of the shares, roughly 13.88 million CRWD shares worth $3.41 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.90% or 12.29 million shares worth $3.02 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 5.63 million shares estimated at $1.38 billion under it, the former controlled 2.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 2.68 million shares worth around $658.82 million.