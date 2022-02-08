Coupang Inc. Stock Forecast 2022: Coupang Inc. Is Weak With -142.76% Downside

In the latest trading session, 1.53 million Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.42 changing hands around $0.52 or 2.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $35.11B. CPNG’s current price is a discount, trading about -222.13% off its 52-week high of $69.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.61, which suggests the last value was 22.46% up since then. When we look at Coupang Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 8.82 million.

Analysts gave the Coupang Inc. (CPNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CPNG as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Coupang Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Instantly CPNG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.50 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 2.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.86%, with the 5-day performance at 0.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is -18.55% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.38% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CPNG’s forecast low is $27.50 with $52.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -142.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -28.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Coupang Inc. earnings to increase by 26.30%.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.45% of Coupang Inc. shares while 80.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.30%. There are 80.29% institutions holding the Coupang Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 32.42% of the shares, roughly 511.16 million CPNG shares worth $14.24 billion.

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.28% or 209.38 million shares worth $5.83 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. With 8.32 million shares estimated at $220.53 million under it, the former controlled 0.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. held about 0.46% of the shares, roughly 7.27 million shares worth around $217.94 million.