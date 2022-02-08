Could Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.49 million Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.58 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $440.56M. KIND’s last price was a discount, traded about -233.15% off its 52-week high of $18.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.87, which suggests the last value was 12.72% up since then. When we look at Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.46 million.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) trade information

Instantly KIND was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.90 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -0.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.28%, with the 5-day performance at -1.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) is -20.51% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KIND’s forecast low is $10.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -186.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -79.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $54.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $47.6 million.

KIND Dividends

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.86% of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares while 68.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.97%. There are 68.38% institutions holding the Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.31% of the shares, roughly 4.99 million KIND shares worth $50.75 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.01% or 4.74 million shares worth $48.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Global Technology Fund. With 4.65 million shares estimated at $47.52 million under it, the former controlled 5.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Global Technology Fund held about 3.66% of the shares, roughly 2.89 million shares worth around $29.44 million.