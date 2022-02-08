Could DPCM Capital Inc. (NYSE: XPOA) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session, 7.88 million DPCM Capital Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.93 changing hands around $0.13 or 1.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $367.11M. XPOA’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.44% off its 52-week high of $11.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.65, which suggests the last value was 2.82% up since then. When we look at DPCM Capital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 48410.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 58.19K.

DPCM Capital Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) trade information

Instantly XPOA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.33 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 1.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.20%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DPCM Capital Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) is -0.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.75 days.

XPOA Dividends

DPCM Capital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 31.

DPCM Capital Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.41% of DPCM Capital Inc. shares while 82.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.85%. There are 82.51% institutions holding the DPCM Capital Inc. stock share, with Glazer Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.90% of the shares, roughly 2.07 million XPOA shares worth $20.23 million.

MMCAP International, Inc. SPC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.70% or 1.41 million shares worth $13.76 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Gllb Fixed Income Opp Fd. With 0.28 million shares estimated at $2.73 million under it, the former controlled 0.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Gllb Fixed Income Opp Fd held about 0.17% of the shares, roughly 51535.0 shares worth around $0.5 million.