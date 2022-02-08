Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.68 million Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.88 changing hands around $0.61 or 7.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.39B. BVN’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.09% off its 52-week high of $12.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.11, which suggests the last value was 31.19% up since then. When we look at Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

Analysts gave the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BVN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.3.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) trade information

Instantly BVN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.95 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 7.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.98%, with the 5-day performance at 2.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is 16.15% up.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will rise 225.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 333.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.30% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. earnings to increase by 196.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.43% per year.

BVN Dividends

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March. The 1.05% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 1.05% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares while 64.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.70%. There are 64.70% institutions holding the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.29% of the shares, roughly 22.8 million BVN shares worth $166.91 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.73% or 21.25 million shares worth $143.67 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. With 13.09 million shares estimated at $95.66 million under it, the former controlled 4.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund held about 4.47% of the shares, roughly 12.3 million shares worth around $83.13 million.