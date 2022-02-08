Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 8.35 million Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.62 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.19B. CLOV’s last price was a discount, traded about -1001.15% off its 52-week high of $28.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.16, which suggests the last value was 17.56% up since then. When we look at Clover Health Investments Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.33 million.

Analysts gave the Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CLOV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Clover Health Investments Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Instantly CLOV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.06 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -1.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.57%, with the 5-day performance at 1.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) is -21.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLOV’s forecast low is $3.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -243.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 115.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $409.15 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Clover Health Investments Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $624.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $166.23 million and $200.32 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 146.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 211.80%.

CLOV Dividends

Clover Health Investments Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.82% of Clover Health Investments Corp. shares while 33.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.09%. There are 33.07% institutions holding the Clover Health Investments Corp. stock share, with Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.69% of the shares, roughly 49.7 million CLOV shares worth $367.25 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.02% or 17.0 million shares worth $125.63 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 5.7 million shares estimated at $42.09 million under it, the former controlled 1.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.48% of the shares, roughly 5.01 million shares worth around $36.99 million.