China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 0.35% Incline

In the latest trading session, 0.61 million China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.89 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.22M. CLEU’s current price is a discount, trading about -1003.37% off its 52-week high of $9.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.80, which suggests the last value was 10.11% up since then. When we look at China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 492.95K.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Instantly CLEU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1000 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 0.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.94%, with the 5-day performance at 0.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) is -30.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.35 days.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 135.80%.

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 30.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.81% of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares while 1.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.77%. There are 1.28% institutions holding the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stock share, with Bank of America Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.79% of the shares, roughly 49835.0 CLEU shares worth $0.11 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.76% or 48266.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 48266.0 shares estimated at $0.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.76% of total outstanding shares.