C3.ai Inc. Stock Forecast 2022: C3.ai Inc. Is Weak With -309.05% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.32 million C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $25.18 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.51B. AI’s last price was a discount, traded about -602.7% off its 52-week high of $176.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.67, which suggests the last value was 13.94% up since then. When we look at C3.ai Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.11 million.

Analysts gave the C3.ai Inc. (AI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended AI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. C3.ai Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

Instantly AI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 26.94 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted 0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.42%, with the 5-day performance at -4.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) is -14.96% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AI’s forecast low is $31.00 with $103.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -309.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -23.11% for it to hit the projected low.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the C3.ai Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.34% over the past 6 months, a -13.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for C3.ai Inc. will fall -107.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $66.78 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that C3.ai Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $71.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $47.28 million and $52.28 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 41.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for C3.ai Inc. earnings to increase by 25.20%.

AI Dividends

C3.ai Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.20% of C3.ai Inc. shares while 51.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.26%. There are 51.34% institutions holding the C3.ai Inc. stock share, with Baker Hughes Holdings LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.52% of the shares, roughly 8.65 million AI shares worth $400.86 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.11% or 6.21 million shares worth $287.61 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.99 million shares estimated at $92.35 million under it, the former controlled 1.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.73% of the shares, roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $81.23 million.