Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3.61 million Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.21 changed hands at -$0.58 or -10.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.79B. AUR’s last price was a discount, traded about -241.07% off its 52-week high of $17.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.94, which suggests the last value was 24.38% up since then. When we look at Aurora Innovation Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.48 million.

Analysts gave the Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AUR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aurora Innovation Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Instantly AUR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.08 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -10.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.73%, with the 5-day performance at 5.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) is -44.75% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AUR’s forecast low is $6.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -283.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $44.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Aurora Innovation Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $12.75 million.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.95% of Aurora Innovation Inc. shares while 17.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.78%. There are 17.29% institutions holding the Aurora Innovation Inc. stock share, with Third Point, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.19% of the shares, roughly 7.65 million AUR shares worth $75.94 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.90% or 5.81 million shares worth $57.69 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Merger Fund, The and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. With 0.52 million shares estimated at $5.17 million under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $1.64 million.