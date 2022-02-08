Aurora Cannabis Inc. Is Forecast To Drop -102.87% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 3.89 million Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.08. With the company’s per share price at $4.18 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $986.73M. ACB’s last price was a discount, traded about -354.07% off its 52-week high of $18.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.71, which suggests the last value was 11.24% up since then. When we look at Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.16 million.

Analysts gave the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended ACB as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Instantly ACB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.56 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -0.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.74%, with the 5-day performance at 0.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) is -22.16% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACB’s forecast low is $2.77 with $8.48 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -102.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aurora Cannabis Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.13% over the past 6 months, a 71.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $46.67 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $48.45 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -50.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Aurora Cannabis Inc. earnings to increase by 87.70%.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.03% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares while 19.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.76%. There are 19.76% institutions holding the Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.68% of the shares, roughly 11.27 million ACB shares worth $77.96 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.04% or 6.03 million shares worth $41.76 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 11.27 million shares estimated at $77.96 million under it, the former controlled 5.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.23% of the shares, roughly 2.44 million shares worth around $17.16 million.