Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 0.73 million Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.22 changing hands around $2.21 or 15.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $306.54M. ATOM’s current price is a discount, trading about -190.57% off its 52-week high of $47.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.32, which suggests the last value was 30.21% up since then. When we look at Atomera Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 320.73K.

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) trade information

Instantly ATOM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 16.13 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 15.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.37%, with the 5-day performance at -0.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) is -22.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.85 days.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atomera Incorporated will rise 15.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -23.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 545.20% up from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Atomera Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $200k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -50.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Atomera Incorporated earnings to increase by 5.40%.

ATOM Dividends

Atomera Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.74% of Atomera Incorporated shares while 31.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.88%. There are 31.14% institutions holding the Atomera Incorporated stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.52% of the shares, roughly 1.28 million ATOM shares worth $29.51 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.24% or 0.98 million shares worth $22.66 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.56 million shares estimated at $12.98 million under it, the former controlled 2.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.03% of the shares, roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $10.15 million.