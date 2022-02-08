Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 5.04 million Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.55 changed hands at -$0.08 or -1.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.21B. NLY’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.68% off its 52-week high of $9.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.29, which suggests the last value was 3.44% up since then. When we look at Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 20.59 million.

Analysts gave the Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended NLY as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.27.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) trade information

Instantly NLY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.89 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -1.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.43%, with the 5-day performance at -3.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) is -4.27% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.18% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NLY’s forecast low is $7.50 with $9.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Annaly Capital Management Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.60% over the past 6 months, a 3.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Annaly Capital Management Inc. will fall -10.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $431.7 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $415.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $527.34 million and $567.78 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -26.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Annaly Capital Management Inc. earnings to increase by 54.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -4.99% per year.

NLY Dividends

Annaly Capital Management Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 09. The 11.53% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 11.53% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.34% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares while 44.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.26%. There are 44.11% institutions holding the Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.77% of the shares, roughly 128.02 million NLY shares worth $1.08 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.31% or 106.75 million shares worth $898.87 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 40.6 million shares estimated at $341.88 million under it, the former controlled 2.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 32.59 million shares worth around $274.44 million.