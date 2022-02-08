ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 0.91 million ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.75. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $2.44 changing hands around $0.23 or 10.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $80.13M. ALJJâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -13.93% off its 52-week high of $2.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.96, which suggests the last value was 60.66% up since then. When we look at ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 764.34K.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) trade information

Instantly ALJJ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 24.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.43 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 10.41% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.43%, with the 5-day performance at 24.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) is 19.46% up.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.90%. The 2022 estimates are for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 94.40%.

ALJJ Dividends

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.67% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. shares while 6.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.98%. There are 6.75% institutions holding the ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. stock share, with Verdad Advisers, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.34% of the shares, roughly 0.99 million ALJJ shares worth $1.05 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.96% or 0.41 million shares worth $0.43 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.28 million shares estimated at $0.3 million under it, the former controlled 0.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million shares worth around $0.24 million.