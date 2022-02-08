Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 1.93 million Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s per share price at $1.87 changed hands at $0.05 or 2.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $319.96M. AKBA’s last price was a discount, traded about -174.87% off its 52-week high of $5.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.76, which suggests the last value was 5.88% up since then. When we look at Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.26 million.

Analysts gave the Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AKBA as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

Instantly AKBA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0500 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 2.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.26%, with the 5-day performance at -6.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is -17.26% down.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Akebia Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.50% over the past 6 months, a 41.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. will rise 43.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -31.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $50.32 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $38.61 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $56.7 million and $55.72 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -30.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -17.20%.

AKBA Dividends

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.04% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares while 59.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.27%. There are 59.65% institutions holding the Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.06% of the shares, roughly 15.86 million AKBA shares worth $45.67 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.03% or 14.05 million shares worth $40.47 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.85 million shares estimated at $34.14 million under it, the former controlled 6.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.57% of the shares, roughly 4.5 million shares worth around $12.95 million.