Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.60. With the company’s per share price at $11.81 changed hands at $0.58 or 5.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $697.38M. ACRS’s last price was a discount, traded about -157.24% off its 52-week high of $30.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.26, which suggests the last value was 21.59% up since then. When we look at Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 437.22K.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) trade information

Instantly ACRS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.85 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 5.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.78%, with the 5-day performance at 8.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) is -10.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACRS’s forecast low is $26.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -323.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -120.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.11% over the past 6 months, a -34.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. will fall -20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.79 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.83 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.58 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 56.20%.

ACRS Dividends

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.14% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares while 97.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.24%. There are 97.05% institutions holding the Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.85% of the shares, roughly 5.42 million ACRS shares worth $97.57 million.

VR Adviser, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.45% or 4.56 million shares worth $82.15 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.63 million shares estimated at $29.27 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.93% of the shares, roughly 1.18 million shares worth around $20.52 million.