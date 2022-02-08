22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.44 million 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.05. With the company’s per share price at $2.27 changed hands at $0.1 or 4.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $354.10M. XXII’s last price was a discount, traded about -167.4% off its 52-week high of $6.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.86, which suggests the last value was 18.06% up since then. When we look at 22nd Century Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.99 million.

Analysts gave the 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended XXII as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) trade information

Instantly XXII was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.37 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 4.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.54%, with the 5-day performance at 4.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) is -14.50% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XXII’s forecast low is $5.00 with $8.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -274.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -120.26% for it to hit the projected low.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 22nd Century Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.15% over the past 6 months, a -21.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 22nd Century Group Inc. will rise 20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.66 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that 22nd Century Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $12.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.3 million and $6.81 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 46.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 79.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.60%. The 2022 estimates are for 22nd Century Group Inc. earnings to increase by 32.70%.

XXII Dividends

22nd Century Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.08% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares while 35.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.42%. There are 35.66% institutions holding the 22nd Century Group Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.92% of the shares, roughly 12.89 million XXII shares worth $38.14 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.11% or 9.95 million shares worth $29.46 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.89 million shares estimated at $38.14 million under it, the former controlled 7.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.51% of the shares, roughly 4.09 million shares worth around $12.11 million.