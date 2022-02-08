1847 Goedeker Inc.’s (AMEX: GOED) Stock Could Appreciate By -500.0%

In the last trading session, 1.66 million 1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.00 changed hands at -$0.06 or -2.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $209.70M. GOED’s last price was a discount, traded about -741.0% off its 52-week high of $16.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.77, which suggests the last value was 11.5% up since then. When we look at 1847 Goedeker Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.61 million.
Analysts gave the 1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GOED as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 1847 Goedeker Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.
1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) trade information
Instantly GOED was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.35 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -2.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.67%, with the 5-day performance at -11.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) is -11.89% down.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GOED’s forecast low is $5.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -500.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -150.0% for it to hit the projected low.
1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $145 million.
The 2022 estimates are for 1847 Goedeker Inc. earnings to decrease by -252.80%.
GOED Dividends
1847 Goedeker Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.
1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.54% of 1847 Goedeker Inc. shares while 47.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.68%. There are 47.43% institutions holding the 1847 Goedeker Inc. stock share, with Kanen Wealth Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.29% of the shares, roughly 5.63 million GOED shares worth $17.68 million.
Cannell Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.92% or 5.24 million shares worth $16.44 million as of Sep 29, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.94 million shares estimated at $9.23 million under it, the former controlled 2.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $4.4 million.